A protester in Lisbon waves the Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Amid Ukraine crisis, Tiktok becomes Russia’s new propaganda platform
- An emerging part of Russia’s war arsenal is to shape opinion through orchestrated disinformation fighting alongside actual troops and weapons
- Analysts say they are seeing a sharp increase in online activity by groups affiliated with the Russian state
Topic | Russia
