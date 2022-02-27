German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talks to parliament about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion ‘threatens our entire post-War order’: German leader said, explaining weapons U-turn
- Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed parliament in special session to explain decision to reverse years of arms export policies
- German government will supply the Ukrainian armed forces with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles as soon as possible
