Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: WHO urges safe corridor through Poland for medical supplies to Ukraine

  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Europe regional director Hans Kluge said oxygen supplies in Ukraine were ‘nearing a very dangerous point’
  • The WHO is working to deliver oxygen from regional networks, they said, and supplies would need ‘safe transit, including via a logistics corridor through Poland’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:43am, 28 Feb, 2022

