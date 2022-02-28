Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: WHO urges safe corridor through Poland for medical supplies to Ukraine
- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Europe regional director Hans Kluge said oxygen supplies in Ukraine were ‘nearing a very dangerous point’
- The WHO is working to deliver oxygen from regional networks, they said, and supplies would need ‘safe transit, including via a logistics corridor through Poland’
