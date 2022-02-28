Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban government, in Kabul, Afghanistan on February 27. Photo: AP
Taliban official: dozens of criminals arrested in operations across Kabul

  • The operations, in which Taliban went door-to-door, have drawn criticism amid reports of abuse suffered by civilians – including minority groups and women
  • Nine kidnappers, six Islamic State members, and 53 thieves were arrested. Two abducted individuals were also released, said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid

Associated Press
Updated: 1:44am, 28 Feb, 2022

