Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban government, in Kabul, Afghanistan on February 27. Photo: AP
Taliban official: dozens of criminals arrested in operations across Kabul
- The operations, in which Taliban went door-to-door, have drawn criticism amid reports of abuse suffered by civilians – including minority groups and women
- Nine kidnappers, six Islamic State members, and 53 thieves were arrested. Two abducted individuals were also released, said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid
Topic | Afghanistan
