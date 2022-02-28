The Antonov aircraft is seen on the tarmac in Gardermoen, Norway on February 27. Photo: NTB / via Reuters
Ukraine invasion: World’s largest plane destroyed by Russian strikes outside Kyiv
- The Antonov-225 cargo plane was unique to the world, at 84 metres long it could transport up to 250 tonnes of cargo at a speed of up to 850km per hour
- Weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom estimated that restoring the ‘Mriya’ – which made its first flight in 1988 – would cost more than US$3 billion and could take years
