Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25. Photo: AP
Russia
Ukraine invasion: Ukraine files genocide case against Russia at UN’s top court

  • The case asks the International Court of Justice to indicate ‘provisional measures’ ordering Moscow to ‘immediately suspend operations’
  • The case says Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine based on false claims of acts of genocide in eastern Ukraine and now is planning genocidal acts in Ukraine

Associated Press
Updated: 5:21am, 28 Feb, 2022

