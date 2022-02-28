Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: Ukraine files genocide case against Russia at UN’s top court
- The case asks the International Court of Justice to indicate ‘provisional measures’ ordering Moscow to ‘immediately suspend operations’
- The case says Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine based on false claims of acts of genocide in eastern Ukraine and now is planning genocidal acts in Ukraine
Topic | Russia
