A demonstrator sings the Ukraine national anthem during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Washington, US, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Song of defiance: Ukraine’s national anthem heard around the globe
- Singing and performance of song was banned when Ukraine became part of Soviet Union in 1922; it regained its status after the USSR broke up
- Ukrainians before and during invasion have been singing, with song also a part of worldwide protests against the Russian attack
Topic | Ukraine
A demonstrator sings the Ukraine national anthem during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Washington, US, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg