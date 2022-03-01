A protester wearing a crown of sunflowers rallies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
A protester wearing a crown of sunflowers rallies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

How sunflowers became a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance amid Russia’s invasion

  • A viral video appears to show a Ukrainian woman telling Russian soldiers to put seeds in their pockets so flowers will grow when they die in her country
  • Protesters are carrying bouquets of Ukraine’s national flower or wearing it at rallies, while others are displaying sunflower emojis to show support online

Topic |   Ukraine
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 4:08am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester wearing a crown of sunflowers rallies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
A protester wearing a crown of sunflowers rallies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE