A protester wearing a crown of sunflowers rallies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
How sunflowers became a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance amid Russia’s invasion
- A viral video appears to show a Ukrainian woman telling Russian soldiers to put seeds in their pockets so flowers will grow when they die in her country
- Protesters are carrying bouquets of Ukraine’s national flower or wearing it at rallies, while others are displaying sunflower emojis to show support online
