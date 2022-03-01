Russian ICBM missile launchers take part in the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow in May 2016. Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: Joe Biden says Americans shouldn’t worry about nuclear war after Vladimir Putin’s order

  • The US sees no reason to change its nuclear alert levels at this time, despite the Russian president putting his nuclear missile forces on enhanced combat duty
  • The White House also pointed out Moscow has signed on to joint statements affirming a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:45am, 1 Mar, 2022

