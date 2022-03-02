The Russian army’s TOS heavy flamethrower system can be armed with thermobaric rockets. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
Russia has been accused of using ‘vacuum bombs’ in Ukraine. What are those?
- Thermobaric weapons suck up oxygen, then create a blast wave that ‘obliterates’ victims and is especially destructive in enclosed spaces
- Their use in Ukraine to attack a preschool has not been confirmed, but if true, it could ‘potentially be a war crime’, the White House says
Topic | Ukraine
The Russian army’s TOS heavy flamethrower system can be armed with thermobaric rockets. Photo: Shutterstock