Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline near the Russian town of Kingisepp in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine crisis: Nord Stream 2 firm files for bankruptcy after Russian invasion
- The pipeline company owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom is now insolvent and has laid off its entire workforce
- Berlin has halted the project, built to bring Russian gas to Europe, as Moscow faces a barrage of sanctions from the West
Topic | Ukraine
