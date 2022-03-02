Russian Air Force Tu-22M3 planes bomb Islamic State group targets in Syria in January 2017. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Ukraine attack: ‘Missing’ Russian air force leaves US experts stumped

  • Despite initial predictions that Moscow would quickly move to dominate the skies, Ukraine’s planes are still flying, and its air defences remain viable
  • Analysts have seen evidence of Russia’s lack of coordination with ground troops, with some being sent beyond the reach of their own air defence cover

Reuters

Updated: 5:42am, 2 Mar, 2022

