A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces teaches a volunteer how to maintain a Kalashnikov rifle at a cafe in the city of Zhytomyr on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
Ordinary Ukrainians rush to buy guns: ‘Russia won’t stop, so I must stop them’

  • Civilians line up for hunting rifles and shotguns to protect their communities as police relax firearm rules
  • Russian troops have not captured a single major Ukrainian city after running into far fiercer resistance than they expected

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:43am, 2 Mar, 2022

