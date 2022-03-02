A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces teaches a volunteer how to maintain a Kalashnikov rifle at a cafe in the city of Zhytomyr on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ordinary Ukrainians rush to buy guns: ‘Russia won’t stop, so I must stop them’
- Civilians line up for hunting rifles and shotguns to protect their communities as police relax firearm rules
- Russian troops have not captured a single major Ukrainian city after running into far fiercer resistance than they expected
Topic | Ukraine
A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces teaches a volunteer how to maintain a Kalashnikov rifle at a cafe in the city of Zhytomyr on Sunday. Photo: Reuters