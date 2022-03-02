Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia wants to ‘erase’ Ukrainians, their country and their history. Photo: AFP
Russia wants to ‘erase’ Ukraine, ‘Nazism is born in silence’, Zelensky said after strike on Holocaust site
- The attack damaged the capital’s main television mast, built at the site of World War II’s biggest slaughter of Kyiv Jews and a place of memorial and pilgrimage
- Ukrainian president said Soviets built TV tower and sports complex on a ‘special part of Europe … a place of remembrance’, and urged Jewish people to speak up
