Smoke rises from a fitness centre in Ukraine that was bombed on Tuesday March 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Smoke rises from a fitness centre in Ukraine that was bombed on Tuesday March 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine crisis: Sorting facts from disinformation amid Russian invasion

  • With social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult
  • Here’s a look at what Russian authorities have claimed, what Ukraine officials said, how the rest of the world sees it, and direct witness accounts

Topic |   Ukraine
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:34pm, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke rises from a fitness centre in Ukraine that was bombed on Tuesday March 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Smoke rises from a fitness centre in Ukraine that was bombed on Tuesday March 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE