The turret of burned Russian tank is left abandoned on Friday after it was attacked by the Ukrainian army. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine asks Russian mothers to ‘come fetch your captured sons’
- Kyiv claims to be holding dozens of Russian servicemen, and the invitation for their families to collect them appears to be a bid to embarrass Moscow
- For the first time, Russia’s defence ministry revealed its casualty figures in Ukraine, saying 498 of its soldiers have been killed
Topic | Ukraine
The turret of burned Russian tank is left abandoned on Friday after it was attacked by the Ukrainian army. Photo: EPA-EFE