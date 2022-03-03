The turret of burned Russian tank is left abandoned on Friday after it was attacked by the Ukrainian army. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine asks Russian mothers to ‘come fetch your captured sons’

  • Kyiv claims to be holding dozens of Russian servicemen, and the invitation for their families to collect them appears to be a bid to embarrass Moscow
  • For the first time, Russia’s defence ministry revealed its casualty figures in Ukraine, saying 498 of its soldiers have been killed

Associated Press
Updated: 4:03am, 3 Mar, 2022

