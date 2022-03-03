A resident smokes near the remains of a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling in Zhytomyr, Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US fears for civilians as ‘staggering’ Ukraine toll grows under Russian assault

  • Washington warns that Moscow is moving cluster munitions and other lethal weaponry into the country, potentially sending the conflict into a dangerous new phase
  • The UN says at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 people wounded since the invasion began

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:53am, 3 Mar, 2022

