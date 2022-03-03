An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during a test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, in February 2020. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
Ukraine crisis: US delays ICBM test in bid to de-escalate Russia nuclear tensions
- The scheduled launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile has been postponed after Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Wednesday that a third world war would be a nuclear conflict, remarks that added to growing unease
Topic | Ukraine
