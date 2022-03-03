The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is based in Beijing and China holds the large share. Photo: Xinhua
China-backed AIIB puts Russia and Belarus lending ‘on hold’ over war in Ukraine
- Russia is a founding member and shareholder of the Beijing-based lender, holding a 6.7 per cent stake
- China is the biggest member, with a 30 per cent holding in the AIIB, which is seen as a potential rival to the World Bank
