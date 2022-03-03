People in an improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine
Ukraine invasion: Hundreds feared dead in port city under siege from Russian forces

  • Russian forces unleashed artillery fire, rockets and air attacks on the strategic city Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, home to 430,000 people
  • The situation was approaching a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ with food growing scarce and loss of access to water, power and sanitation, deputy mayor said

Tribune News Service
Updated: 11:36pm, 3 Mar, 2022

