People in an improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: Hundreds feared dead in port city under siege from Russian forces
- Russian forces unleashed artillery fire, rockets and air attacks on the strategic city Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, home to 430,000 people
- The situation was approaching a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ with food growing scarce and loss of access to water, power and sanitation, deputy mayor said
