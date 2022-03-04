Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Lugansk region on February 24. Photo: AFP
Vladimir Putin says Ukraine advance ‘going to plan’ as war enters second week
- Ukraine says a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia has yielded agreement on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians
- France warns the worst is yet to come in the conflict, adding it was clear after Macron’s call with Putin that his goal is the subjugation of the entire country
