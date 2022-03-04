Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Lugansk region on February 24. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Lugansk region on February 24. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin says Ukraine advance ‘going to plan’ as war enters second week

  • Ukraine says a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia has yielded agreement on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians
  • France warns the worst is yet to come in the conflict, adding it was clear after Macron’s call with Putin that his goal is the subjugation of the entire country

Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:35am, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Lugansk region on February 24. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine’s Lugansk region on February 24. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE