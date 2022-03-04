Ukrainian firefighters on Thursday work to extinguish a blaze at the damaged Chernigiv city centre after a Russian air raid. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: new US-Russia hotline set up to avoid ‘miscalculation’
- The US and Nato are concerned about potential escalation in the region as Moscow stages the largest assault on a European state since World War II
- Western allies are channelling millions of dollars worth of weaponry to Ukraine’s armed forces, which are using the arms against Russian troops
Topic | Ukraine
Ukrainian firefighters on Thursday work to extinguish a blaze at the damaged Chernigiv city centre after a Russian air raid. Photo: AP