A Sphynx cat at the International Cat Show in Moscow in 2016. Federation Internationale Feline has banned Russian cats from international competition. File photo: Reuters
Even Russian cats have banned from international competitions amid Ukraine invasion

  • Federation Internationale Feline cites ‘shock’ of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in announcing ban
  • FIFe’s decision is one of just many bans, sanctions and boycotts that have been placed on Russia

Tribune News Service
Updated: 10:26am, 4 Mar, 2022

