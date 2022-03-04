A Sphynx cat at the International Cat Show in Moscow in 2016. Federation Internationale Feline has banned Russian cats from international competition. File photo: Reuters
Even Russian cats have banned from international competitions amid Ukraine invasion
- Federation Internationale Feline cites ‘shock’ of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in announcing ban
- FIFe’s decision is one of just many bans, sanctions and boycotts that have been placed on Russia
Topic | Ukraine
