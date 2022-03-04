A woman turns from a burning house burning that was shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on Friday March 4, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: Nato rejects calls for no-fly zone as Russian attacks intensify
- After Friday’s meeting, Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg said: ‘Allies agree that we should not have Nato planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or troops …’
- He also said: ‘the days to come are likely to be worse, with more deaths, more suffering and more destruction’; as more explosions were heard in Kyiv
