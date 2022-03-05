Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
Ukraine war: BBC suspends Russia operations over jail threat from new law

  • Draft legislation criminalising the intentional spreading of ‘fake’ reports was swiftly approved by lawmakers and could take effect as early as Saturday
  • Officials have denied reports of Russian setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine, while state media refers to the invasion as a ‘special military operation’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:43am, 5 Mar, 2022

