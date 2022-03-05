Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: BBC suspends Russia operations over jail threat from new law
- Draft legislation criminalising the intentional spreading of ‘fake’ reports was swiftly approved by lawmakers and could take effect as early as Saturday
- Officials have denied reports of Russian setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine, while state media refers to the invasion as a ‘special military operation’
Topic | Ukraine
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London in January 2020. Photo: Reuters