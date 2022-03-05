World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference in Washington in October 2019. Photo: AP
China must be ‘horrified’ at Ukraine war, World Bank chief says, warning of lasting consequences for Russia
- David Malpass says Beijing’s reaction and Western sanctions will influence how Moscow’s future trade relationships develop
- The World Bank is preparing a half-billion-dollar loan package for Ukraine, and hopes the money will be ready as soon as next week
Topic | Ukraine
World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference in Washington in October 2019. Photo: AP