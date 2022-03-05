A Ukrainian protester holds up a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the word “killer” during a rally outside the Russian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand in February. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war: backlash after US lawmaker urges Russians to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
- In response to Senator Lindsey Graham’s call for the Russian leader’s assassination, the White House says it is not pushing for regime change
- The Russian ambassador to the US blasted Graham’s statements as ‘unacceptable and outrageous’, demanding an official explanation and condemnation
