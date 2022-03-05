An image taken by a drone shows a blown-up building near the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Security Forces via AP
Ukraine drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russia, amid concerns over models made by China’s DJI
- Hobbyists are donating their consumer devices or risking their lives as volunteer pilots for reconnaissance missions
- Some, however, are worried about what the Chinese drone maker may do with their location data
Topic | Ukraine
