Paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on February 27. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russia declares brief ceasefire in 2 cities to let residents evacuate
- Humanitarian corridors will be set up to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha
- The announcement came after Mariupol’s mayor Vadim Boychenko said that the city was under ‘blockade’
Topic | Ukraine
