Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi is the world’s oldest tennis player. Photo: International Tennis Federation
Ukraine: ‘I hope I live to reach 100’: World’s oldest tennis player staying put in war zone

  • Leonid Stanislavskyi, aged 97, has played tennis with 21-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal and dreams of playing Swiss great Roger Federer
  • The WWII survivor build Soviet warplanes to fight Nazis and says: ‘I never thought that I would have to live through another, more frightening war’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:37am, 6 Mar, 2022

