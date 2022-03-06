Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi is the world’s oldest tennis player. Photo: International Tennis Federation
Ukraine: ‘I hope I live to reach 100’: World’s oldest tennis player staying put in war zone
- Leonid Stanislavskyi, aged 97, has played tennis with 21-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal and dreams of playing Swiss great Roger Federer
- The WWII survivor build Soviet warplanes to fight Nazis and says: ‘I never thought that I would have to live through another, more frightening war’
