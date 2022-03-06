Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting, in Sochi in October, 2021. Photo Sputnik/AFP
Ukraine crisis: Israeli PM meets Putin to discuss Ukraine in ‘risky’ diplomatic gamble

  • Naftali Bennett’s sit-down with Putin was first by a foreign leader since Russia invaded Ukraine, and came after Kyiv asked Israel to launch dialogue with Moscow
  • Israel has walked a cautious line on the Ukraine conflict, seeking to preserve delicate security cooperation with Russia, which has a large military presence in Israel’s northern neighbour, Syria

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:06am, 6 Mar, 2022

