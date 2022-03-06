Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting, in Sochi in October, 2021. Photo Sputnik/AFP
Ukraine crisis: Israeli PM meets Putin to discuss Ukraine in ‘risky’ diplomatic gamble
- Naftali Bennett’s sit-down with Putin was first by a foreign leader since Russia invaded Ukraine, and came after Kyiv asked Israel to launch dialogue with Moscow
- Israel has walked a cautious line on the Ukraine conflict, seeking to preserve delicate security cooperation with Russia, which has a large military presence in Israel’s northern neighbour, Syria
Topic | Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting, in Sochi in October, 2021. Photo Sputnik/AFP