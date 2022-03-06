Military vessels docked at the military harbour of Constanta are pictured on March 4, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war threatens to upset delicate Black Sea equilibrium
- Controlling the coastline would allow Russia to link up with its troops stationed in a separatist and Moscow-backed territory in Moldova
- If Russia conquers the Ukrainian coastline it would also create a direct point of contact between Moscow and Nato member Romania
Topic | Ukraine
