A group of Indian exchange students disembark a train from Kharkiv at the Lviv-Holovnyi railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A group of Indian exchange students disembark a train from Kharkiv at the Lviv-Holovnyi railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

‘We don’t want to be casualties’: Hundreds of students stranded in Ukraine plead for help

  • With dwindling access to food, water and electricity, hundreds of foreign students in Sumy, Ukraine are calling out to the world for help
  • Some students have been gathering water by melting snow and catching water that has fallen from the roofs of buildings

Topic |   Ukraine
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:30pm, 6 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of Indian exchange students disembark a train from Kharkiv at the Lviv-Holovnyi railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A group of Indian exchange students disembark a train from Kharkiv at the Lviv-Holovnyi railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE