Ukrainian soldiers in an armoured vehicle at the entrance to the town of Irpin. Photo: Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/dpa
Vladimir Putin says Russia will only halt military operation if Ukraine stops fighting
- The comments came on the day he spoke to Turkey’s president on the phone, and met Israel’s leader to discuss the invasion
- Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said however slim a chance, his country would continue ‘our moral obligation to make every effort’ to stop the crisis with diplomatic efforts
Ukraine
