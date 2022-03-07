Soldiers and volunteers fill sandbags to build barricades at Maidan square in central Kyiv for protection against Russian attacks. Photo: DPA
Ukraine crisis: 20,000 foreign volunteers in Ukraine to fight Russians, says foreign minister
- Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN: ‘When people saw that Ukrainians are fighting, that Ukrainians are not giving up, many felt motivated to join the fight’
- Late last month, at the start of the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky openly invited foreigners to his country to form part of an ‘International Legion’
Topic | Ukraine
Soldiers and volunteers fill sandbags to build barricades at Maidan square in central Kyiv for protection against Russian attacks. Photo: DPA