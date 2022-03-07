A fire is seen at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Energodar, Ukraine after it was attacked by Russian forces on March 4. Photo: Press Service of National Nuclear Energy Generation Company Energoatom via AP
Staff at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under Russian orders: UN nuclear watchdog

  • Agency’s director says he is ‘extremely concerned’ about deteriorating communications
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin assured French President Emmanuel Macron of the plant’s ‘physical and nuclear safety’

Agence France-Presse and dpa

Updated: 3:23am, 7 Mar, 2022

