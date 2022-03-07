A Ukrainian police officer runs with a child as the artillery echoes nearby, while fleeing Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine: In Kyiv’s suburbs desperate people are trapped, fearing for their lives

  • Russian forces encroaching on capital Kyiv to encircle its 2.9 million people have flooded into suburban towns; residents ‘held hostage’ says Zelensky
  • As the carnage mounts, citizen in the town of Bucha says Russia ‘destroyed my life, job, is killing my friends and colleagues just now’

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:49pm, 7 Mar, 2022

