A Ukrainian police officer runs with a child as the artillery echoes nearby, while fleeing Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine: In Kyiv’s suburbs desperate people are trapped, fearing for their lives
- Russian forces encroaching on capital Kyiv to encircle its 2.9 million people have flooded into suburban towns; residents ‘held hostage’ says Zelensky
- As the carnage mounts, citizen in the town of Bucha says Russia ‘destroyed my life, job, is killing my friends and colleagues just now’
