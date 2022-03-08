A neutron generator at Ukraine’s Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology (seen here in a January 2017 image), was destroyed in the attack. Photo: Shutterstock
Russia destroys Ukraine atomic lab built with US amid fears of nuclear risks
- The head of the world’s nuclear watchdog said the neutron generator at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology was destroyed during an attack
- Russian shelling earlier caused a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, prompting concerns over safety issues posed by fighting around such facilities
