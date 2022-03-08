Women with their children are crossing the Ukrainian border into Poland, at Medyka border crossing on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: UN says more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine war as refugees
- The UN said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fuelling Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II
- By comparison the Balkan wars in Bosnia and Kosovo saw two to three million refugees over an eight-year period
Topic | Ukraine
