A building burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine after the city was shelled by Russian forces on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A building burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine after the city was shelled by Russian forces on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

China unsettled by Ukraine, but don’t underestimate Xi Jinping’s Taiwan resolve, warns CIA head

  • The US spy chief says he thinks Beijing was surprised by the Western response to Russia’s invasion, and there was an impact on its ‘calculus’ over the island
  • China and Russia are drawing closer, but it is still not clear how the war in Ukraine would affect their ties, an intelligence official told US lawmakers

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:42am, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A building burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine after the city was shelled by Russian forces on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A building burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine after the city was shelled by Russian forces on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE