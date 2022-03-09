A building burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine after the city was shelled by Russian forces on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China unsettled by Ukraine, but don’t underestimate Xi Jinping’s Taiwan resolve, warns CIA head
- The US spy chief says he thinks Beijing was surprised by the Western response to Russia’s invasion, and there was an impact on its ‘calculus’ over the island
- China and Russia are drawing closer, but it is still not clear how the war in Ukraine would affect their ties, an intelligence official told US lawmakers
Topic | Ukraine
