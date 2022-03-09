Two Polish Air Force Russian-made MiG-29s fly above and below two Polish Air Force US-made F-16 fighter jets during the air show in Radom, Poland in August 2011. Photo: AP
Poland ‘ready’ to hand over MiG-29 jets to aid Ukraine
- Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly the Soviet-era aircraft, and more planes are sorely needed as they battle Russia for air dominance
- Allies are considering a deal that would see the Polish jets supplied to Ukraine via the US in exchange for American F-16 fighters
Topic | Ukraine
