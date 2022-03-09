The McDonald’s golden arches are seen at the company’s restaurant in St Petersburg on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: McDonald’s closes Russia locations, Coca Cola halts sales
- Starbucks and Pepsi are also joining the list of Western companies suspending activities, as Moscow’s pariah status grows
- The country’s first McDonald’s restaurant, which opened in 1990, had become a symbol of flourishing American capitalism as the Soviet Union fell.
Topic | Ukraine
