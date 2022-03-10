The Mariupol Hospital in Ukraine is seen on Wednesday, in the aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Mariupol City Council via AP
Ukraine children’s hospital hit by Russian attack, officials say
- The facility in Mariupol, including the maternity ward, were severely damaged in a strike described by Ukrainian leader Zelensky as an ‘atrocity’
- Western allies warn Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal turn after Russian troops suffered losses ‘far in excess’ of what Putin expected
Topic | Ukraine war
