Vera Lytovchenko holds her violin as she poses for a photo in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Vera Lytovchenko via AP
As bombs fall, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ Vera Lytovchenko plays on
- The musician has become an internet icon of resilience as images of her performing in a bomb shelter have inspired an international audience via social media
- After a week of huddling underground, Lytovchenko decided to try to lift the spirits of her cellar mates by holding small concerts
Topic | Ukraine war
