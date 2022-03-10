Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives a press conference after meeting Ukraine’s Foreign Minister for talks in Turkey. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: No progress on ceasefire in tense and ‘difficult’ talks with Russia
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov said no progress was made towards a 24-hour ceasefire
- He described the meeting as ‘difficult’, accusing his counterpart of bringing ‘traditional narratives’ about Ukraine to the table
Topic | Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives a press conference after meeting Ukraine’s Foreign Minister for talks in Turkey. Photo: AFP