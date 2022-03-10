Carmaker Stellantis produces and sells the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep and Fiat brands in Russia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: Russia bans exports, hits back against sanctions
- Moscow announced an export ban on more than 200 types of foreign-made products and equipment until the end of the year
- The list includes goods and equipment previously imported into Russia from 48 countries, including EU states and the United States
Topic | Ukraine war
