A mural showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, created by graffiti artist KAWU, is seen on a wall in Poznan, Poland. The president has said he hopes his country can be quickly join the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE
A mural showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, created by graffiti artist KAWU, is seen on a wall in Poznan, Poland. The president has said he hopes his country can be quickly join the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

EU leaders dash Ukraine’s hopes for fast-track membership

  • A key deterrent is an EU clause that if a member falls victim to armed aggression, the other nations must assist it by all the means in their power
  • The bloc also remains divided on how quickly it can sever energy ties with Moscow, despite being united against Russia’s invasion of its neighbour

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:03am, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A mural showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, created by graffiti artist KAWU, is seen on a wall in Poznan, Poland. The president has said he hopes his country can be quickly join the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE
A mural showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, created by graffiti artist KAWU, is seen on a wall in Poznan, Poland. The president has said he hopes his country can be quickly join the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE