Russia condemns tech giant Meta, which owns Instagram. Photo: dpa
Ukraine crisis: Russia restricts Instagram access over violent post policy, launches criminal case

  • Moscow said it will launch an investigation into Instagram owner Meta, and pushed for the Silicon Valley giant to be branded ‘extremist’
  • Move hits back at allowing posts calling for violence against Russian forces; Moscow has also taken steps to block access to Facebook and Twitter

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:04am, 12 Mar, 2022

