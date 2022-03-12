Russia condemns tech giant Meta, which owns Instagram. Photo: dpa
Ukraine crisis: Russia restricts Instagram access over violent post policy, launches criminal case
- Moscow said it will launch an investigation into Instagram owner Meta, and pushed for the Silicon Valley giant to be branded ‘extremist’
- Move hits back at allowing posts calling for violence against Russian forces; Moscow has also taken steps to block access to Facebook and Twitter
Topic | Ukraine
