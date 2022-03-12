US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks with Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya before a UN Security Council emergency meeting in New York on Friday. Photo: AFP
UN dismisses Russian claim of Ukraine-US biological weapons programme

  • Moscow had called a meeting of the Security Council to reassert without proof that Washington and Kyiv were seeking to use bats to spread viral pathogens
  • The US says it’s ‘deeply concerned’ that Russia sought the session as part of a ‘false flag effort’ for using chemical weapons of its own in Ukraine

Reuters
Updated: 4:07am, 12 Mar, 2022

