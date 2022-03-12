The International Space Station (ISS) seen on a monitor at the Mission Control Centre in Korolyov. Photo: AFP
The International Space Station (ISS) seen on a monitor at the Mission Control Centre in Korolyov. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Space station could crash into the sea if sanctions continue, Russia warns

  • Russian segment of station that helps correct its orbit, could fail and 500-tonne structure would ‘fall down into the sea or onto land’ Roscosmos warned
  • Crash won’t affect Russia, but other countries, especially those led by ‘dogs of war’, should think about the price of sanctions, Moscow’s space chief threatened

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Mar, 2022

